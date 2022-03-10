CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 634,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $38.44.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.