Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

