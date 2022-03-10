Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.44 and last traded at $56.62. 55,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,820,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

Specifically, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

