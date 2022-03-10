Contrasting Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eargo and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Eargo presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.85%. Cadre has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Cadre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 2.28 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -3.21 Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

Summary

Cadre beats Eargo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

