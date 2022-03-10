Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Buys $12,315.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Larry Ott purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $12,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Larry Ott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Larry Ott purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $13,950.00.

NYSE:CPS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $145.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPS shares. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 942,225 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 138.8% in the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 465,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 270,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

