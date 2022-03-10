Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$746,840.77 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,175,486.

Donald Strickland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$644,670.95.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

