Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$222.18.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$2.92 on Thursday, hitting C$152.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$183.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$144.14 and a 1-year high of C$214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

