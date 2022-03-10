Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

CRTX opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,269,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 315,514 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,618,000 after acquiring an additional 159,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cortexyme by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

