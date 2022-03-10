Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 211.20% from the company’s current price.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

