CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 180.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,385,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,072. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

