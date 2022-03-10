Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $491.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $482.00 to $491.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of COST opened at $527.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $317.32 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

