Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,784,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coty were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,614 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $15,338,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $10,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.