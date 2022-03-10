Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.74

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 191840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($78.26) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Covestro from €61.00 ($66.30) to €53.00 ($57.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

