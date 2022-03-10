Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 209,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

