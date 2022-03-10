Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. Cricut has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

