Critical Analysis: ironSource (NYSE:IS) vs. Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ironSource and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00 Castlight Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

ironSource presently has a consensus price target of $12.35, indicating a potential upside of 141.75%. Given ironSource’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A 10.78% 6.17% Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ironSource and Castlight Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 9.35 $59.82 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.27 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -34.17

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ironSource beats Castlight Health on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

