Critical Survey: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 10.24% 4.56% 3.66% Borr Drilling -80.19% -20.61% -6.29%

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 89.97 -$101.46 million $0.14 166.07 Borr Drilling $245.30 million N/A -$193.00 million ($1.48) -2.18

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Borr Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

