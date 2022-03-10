Critical Survey: Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) & Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ping Identity and Bill.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $299.45 million 5.58 -$64.39 million ($0.78) -25.64 Bill.com $238.26 million 87.18 -$98.72 million ($2.37) -84.61

Ping Identity has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bill.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ping Identity and Bill.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 5 6 1 2.67 Bill.com 0 3 14 0 2.82

Ping Identity currently has a consensus price target of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 65.50%. Bill.com has a consensus price target of $267.44, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Bill.com.

Volatility and Risk

Ping Identity has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bill.com has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -21.50% -4.65% -3.44% Bill.com -54.69% -4.69% -1.95%

Summary

Ping Identity beats Bill.com on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

