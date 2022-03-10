Cronos Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cronos Group in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.24 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 51,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cronos Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 77,306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.