Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$3.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

TSE:CRON opened at C$4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.06. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.87 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 18.99.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

