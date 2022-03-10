Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $772,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Bausch Health Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.