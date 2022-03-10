Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

