Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

