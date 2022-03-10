Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $89,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $38.79 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

