Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 12,882 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE:GME opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.