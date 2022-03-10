Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,480 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 934,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,044 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.