Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

