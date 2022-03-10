CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.16.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.
In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.