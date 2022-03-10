CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $22.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.43. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

