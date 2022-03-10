CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 14,000 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. CS Disco Inc has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAW. Cowen lowered their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

