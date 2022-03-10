Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,870,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OWLT opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Owlet Inc has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

