Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 42,428 Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $51,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $19,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Holley alerts:

NYSE HLLY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Holley Inc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Holley Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Holley Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.