Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.69 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

