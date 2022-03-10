Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,968 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 85,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

