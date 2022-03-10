Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 32,536 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

