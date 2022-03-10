Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clarus by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

