Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 47,152 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,687,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,575,845 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

