Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

