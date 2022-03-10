CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

