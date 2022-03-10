CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CURO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.69. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

CURO Group Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

