CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,222.73

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,222.73 ($29.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,594 ($20.89). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,656 ($21.70), with a volume of 172,864 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.00) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, February 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,884.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.03.
CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)
CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.
