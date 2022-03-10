CyberMiles Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $538,496.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,246.72 or 0.99932592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00260964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.