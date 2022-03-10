Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

