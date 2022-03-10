Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CELP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,273. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

