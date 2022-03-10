Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

CTSO opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,885 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.