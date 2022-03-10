Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $17.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $33.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
