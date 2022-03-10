Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.10 ($55.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.70. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.