Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DANOY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

