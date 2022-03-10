Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.38 ($64.54).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BN stock opened at €51.10 ($55.54) on Thursday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($78.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.70.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

