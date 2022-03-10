Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $52.39

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.39, but opened at $49.50. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 4,603 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

